Iranian master painter Mahmoud Farshchian dies at 96

The master painter slipped into a coma and was hospitalized in the US on Thursday.

Born on January 24, 1930, in Isfahan, Farshchian began his formal training at the Isfahan School of Fine Arts before continuing his studies in Europe.

He became known for blending the classical Persian miniature tradition with modern artistic approaches, producing distinctive and highly acclaimed works that resonated both in Iran and internationally.

His paintings are housed in major museums and private collections worldwide, with some of his best-known religious works displayed at sacred sites such as the Imam Reza Shrine.

Among his most famous pieces are Ashura Afternoon, The Deer’s Grantor, The Fifth Day of Creation, and Kawthar.

Over more than seven decades, Farshchian revitalized Persian miniature techniques while giving them a contemporary vision, earning numerous national and international honors.

His legacy is regarded as a cornerstone in the history of global art, and his influence continues to inspire new generations of artists.