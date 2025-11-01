Iranian actress Mojdeh Daei passes away

The news was confirmed by theater director Maziar Seyedi, who had worked with her in the play On the Wave of Sundays. According to Seyedi, Daei died in Esfahan, where she was living with her family.

Born in 1987, Daei held a Master’s degree in Dramatic Literature from the University of Tehran and had performed in several notable plays, including In the Depths, Everyone with Their Loneliness, The Kitchen, The Story of Metronpazh, Cold Things, I Wanted to Be a Horse, and On the Wave of Sundays.

Details regarding her funeral and burial ceremony have not yet been announced.