‘Red’ disappears from Iran’s Covid-19 map as coronavirus recedes

The updated map, published on Friday, showed the number of ‘red’ cities reached zero, down from 4 a week earlier.

Meanwhile, the number of ‘orange’ cities with a ‘moderate risk’ of infection with the virus went down from 39 to 9.

There are now 213 ‘yellow’ or ‘low risk’ cities, down from 235, while the situation in 226 cities returned to ‘blue’ or ‘normal,’ up from 170.

On Friday, the Health Ministry said it registered 234 Covid-19 patients within 24 hours, and that 12 people lost their lives to the respiratory disease.