Saturday, April 29, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveHealthcareSelected

‘Red’ disappears from Iran’s Covid-19 map as coronavirus recedes

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

Latest updates released by the Health Ministry shows no ‘red’ or ‘high risk’ spots on Iran’s color-coded Covid-19 tracking map as the coronavirus continues to wane across the country.

The updated map, published on Friday, showed the number of ‘red’ cities reached zero, down from 4 a week earlier.

Meanwhile, the number of ‘orange’ cities with a ‘moderate risk’ of infection with the virus went down from 39 to 9.

There are now 213 ‘yellow’ or ‘low risk’ cities, down from 235, while the situation in 226 cities returned to ‘blue’ or ‘normal,’ up from 170.

On Friday, the Health Ministry said it registered 234 Covid-19 patients within 24 hours, and that 12 people lost their lives to the respiratory disease.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks