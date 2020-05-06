Red Cross Hails Iran’s Achievements in Coping with Coronavirus

The International Committee of the Red Cross has praised the Islamic Republic’s fight against the spread of the coronavirus saying the actions taken by Iran’s Red Crescent Society during this period have been very significant.



Barbara Rizzoli, Head of the ICRC Delegation in Tehran, says the Islamic Republic has covered a wide range of activities in various fields, including prevention and treatment.

She said the Iranian Red Crescent Society, along with the health ministry and other responsible institutions, has played an important role in dealing with COVID-19.

She noted the measures takrn by Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) included rapid diagnosis and screening as well as providing health care and shelter to the patients, but the most important activity of this society has been informing the public about health care.

Speaking on n a meeting with Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Karim Hemmati in Tehran, she noted the ICRC has supported the IRCS as much as it could.

“One of the contributions was the payment of CHF 500,000 to the Iranian Red Crescent Society to use in containing the disease.”

Rizzoli also referred to the joint moves and other support of the ICRC for the IRCS, underlining that “supporting joint measures is one of our activities. For example, the committee has cooperated with the Iranian Red Crescent Society in educating people about the dangers of landmines and producing educational content about COVID-19 disease.”

“In the eastern parts of the country, specifically in Mashhad, we support a non-governmental organisation in providing personal protective equipment because we believe during the outbreak some activities become more important; therefore, we should pay more attention to them.”

She further referred to the International Red Cross Movement communications network, including the ICRC, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, as well as more than 200 other societies, saying this network is a guarantee for the national societies to be able to use the best methods, and at the same time communicate with each other.

The Head of the ICRC Delegation in Tehran also stressed the important role of national societies in dealing with the crises such as COVID-19.

“Due to their geographical proximity to people, the national societies can reach out to the affected people as soon as possible and support them, as the Iranian Red Crescent Society is doing the same these days,” highlighted Rizzoli.

At this meeting, the head of Iran’s Red Crescent Society Karim Hemmati also expressed there is a close connection between the IRCS and the ICRC, saying this cooperation has expanded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year the ICRC celebrates World Red Cross Red Crescent Day on May 8 to get the people relieved from the natural calamities and other disastrous activities in any country.