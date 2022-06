Covid’s daily deaths have remained single-digit for several weeks while the daily caseloads have also been way lower than those during the Coronavirus waves.

There are no red or orange cities but 106 ones are yellow, which is before blue in terms of danger from the Coronavirus.

Iranian officials attribute the low number of new cases of Covid to a nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen the injection of over 150 million doses of vaccine and also observance of health protocols by people.