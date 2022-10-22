Red alert back on Iran’s Coronavirus map

The new update is ringing the alarm over the outbreak of the deadly pandemic, meaning the number of the cases in the cities have risen to an alarming level.

The update on Friday evening also showed 26 cities in orange, 188 cities in yellow, and 230 cities in blue, which shows a moderate to very low level of prevalence of the infectious disease respectively.

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran has increased to 144,540 with four more deaths caused by the disease from Thursday to Friday, the health ministry announced.

135 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian health officials have also sounded alarm at the parallel outbreak of coronavirus along with the flu during the cold season, asking people to get vaccinated against both infections.

Over 65 million Iranians have received the first dose, 58.5 million have so far received the second dose, and 31 million have gotten the third or fourth shots of the Covid-19 vaccine as the booster jab, according to the health ministry.