President Raisi says Sweden should bring insulters of Holy Quran to justice

“Issuing statement on condemnation of the Holy Quran by the Swedish government is not sufficient by any means and that government should hand over the perpetrators of this crime to justice,” President Raisi said.

“As Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution (Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei) has emphasized what happened in Sweden is a conspiratorial and hazardous event and the support laid by the Swedish government behind this criminal act is tantamount to war buildup vis-a-vis the Muslim world,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei condemned a repeated case of desecration against the holy Quran in Sweden while saying that the individual behind the move should be given the strongest punishment.

“The insult against the holy Quran in Sweden is a bitter, conspiratorial and dangerous incident,” said Ayatollah Khamenei in the message issued on Saturday.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that all scholars of the Muslim world agree that the move to insult the holy Quran should face the harshest punishment possible.

He added that the Swedish government has declared war against the Muslim world by backing the criminal, adding that the support has caused hatred and animosity in the entire Muslim countries and their governments against Stockholm.

The Swedish government is supposed to hand over the agent behind the crime to the judicial system of the Muslim countries, the Leader stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the conspirators behind the move should know that respect and grandiosity of the holy Quran will increase day by day and such conspiracies and people behind them will not be able to prevent the holy book from shining.