Raisi Says Won’t Pursue Complaints Lodged by Previous Admin against Journalists

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says he will ignore all the complaints lodged against reporters and journalists by the previous president and administration.

Raisi added he will not pursue the complaints on the occasion of National Reporter’s Day unless in cases where people’s rights have been trampled underfoot or the public purse has been interfered with.

In comments on Sunday, he touched upon the necessity of observing health protocols amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He called on public places, including sports complexes, universities and schools to cooperate with mourning congregations during the month of Muharram while abiding by health protocols.

He also said during the period of transition from the previous administration to the new one, care should be taken to keep adopting the necessary decisions on people’s livelihoods and monitoring the market.