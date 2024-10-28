Judiciary spokesman clueless if Mousavi and Karroubi’s house arrest has ended   

Asghar Jahangiri was speaking in response to claims including by the secretary general of Iran’s Motalefeh Party that the house arrested has ended.

Jahangiri said those who make such claims must first make it clear where they received this information from.

He added that it’s up to the Iranian Supreme National Security Council to make a decision about the issue of the house arrest of the three people, and that once they do so, authorities will issue a statement.

When asked if the Judiciary is pursuing the matter, Jahangiri said the judicial system acts according to the general policies of the ruling establishment.

Karroubi and Mousavi lost to former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in the 2009 presidential election. But they refused to concede defeat and accused Ahmadinejad of vote-rigging.

They also invited their supporters to take to the streets to protest the vote result.

In clashes between the demonstrators and police, a number of people were killed on both sides.

Mousavi’s wife Zahra Rahnavard also was accused of inciting violence by making fiery comments against government officials back then.