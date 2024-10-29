Ringleader of terror group Jamshid Sharmahd hanged by Iran

Sharmahd, who was convicted last year, was executed on Monday, according to the Iranian Judiciary’s Mizan news agency citing a statement by the Tehran Prosecutor-General’s Office.

At the behest of his masters in Western intelligence agencies, Sharmard has for years designed numerous terrorist operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran. the statement said.

Sharmard, who was responsible for the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of innocent Iranians, was ultimately sentenced by a competent court and received his due punishment on October 28, it added.

The Revolutionary Court of Tehran had handed Sharmahd the death sentence for committing “corruption on earth” by planning and orchestrating terrorist acts in the Islamic Republic.

The terrorist ringleader, who held German citizenship but was also a US resident, led the pro-monarchist group.

He was behind a series of terrorist attacks, including a 2008 attack against a religious congregation center in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, which killed 14 people, including 5 women and an infant, and wounded hundreds more.