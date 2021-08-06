Raisi Says Iran Serious in Developing Relations with UAE

Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi has told the Emirati envoy that Tehran is serious in developing its relations with the United Arab Emirates, especially in the economic fields.

In a Thursday meeting with the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, who was heading his country’s delegation to Raisi’s inauguration ceremony, the Iranian president affirmed Tehran’s real and sincere will to develop its relations with the UAE.

He said there is no obstacle in the way of expanding relations between the two countries in various fields, especially the economic field.

Raisi also stressed that Iran has warm sentiments toward the Emirati people, and that close relations between the two governments can pave the way for establishing brotherly relations and closer cooperation between the two peoples.

The Iranian president further stressed that “the Zionists dislike the countries of the region, and they seek, through normalization of ties, to weaken the ability of the Islamic world.”