Thursday, January 20, 2022
Raisi Russia visit: “Diplomatic Balance”

By IFP Editorial Staff

A visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow and his meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia is hitting the headlines in Iran.

Aftabe Yazd

  1. Key visit
  • A report on the Iranian president’s visit to Russia and his meeting with Putin
  1. Russia expert Hassan Beheshtipour: The Vienna talks are independent from the president’s visit to Russia, but part of the visit’s agenda will definitely affect the Vienna negotiations

AftabYazd 1

 

Armane Melli:

  1. Look to Kremlin; Not just Beijing

ArmanMeli s

 

Ebtekar:

  1. Diplomatic balance; reward of the visit to Moscow
  • The visit by Ebrahim Raisi to Russia will lead to long-term cooperation in the New World Order
  1. The first vice president during the cabinet meeting:
  • The visit by Ayatollah Raisi to Russia is a dimension of the fundamental change in international relations by the government

Ebtekaar 1

 

Etemad:

  1. Expansion of ties without a limit
  • Putin: Convey my greetings and wishes for the good health of the Supreme Leader of Iran to him

Etemaad 1

 

Etela’at:

  1. Putin: We have a far-reaching agenda ahead us
  2. Raisi: Relations between Iran and Russia are strategic and unlimited

Ettelaat 1

 

 Iran:

  1. On the strategic path
  • Bilateral cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, energy, banking and a leap in trade between the two countries, the main agenda of the talks

Iran 1

 

Javan:

  1. History-making meeting in the East
  • President, in a meeting experts believe will increase the pace of Iran’s relations with the East, held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin
  1. Neglected side of the relations between Iran and Russia will be attended to?
  • Experts: the meeting between Raisi and Putin strengthens the pillars of Tehran-Moscow ties
  1. The secret behind attempts against the Tehran-Moscow axis (Editorial)

Javan 1

 

Kayhan:

  1. Designing the elements of the strategic relations in the Raisi-Putin negotiation

KayhanNews 1

 

Khorasan:

  1. New chapter in Iran-Russia relations

khorasannews

 

Resalat:

  1. Teheran and Moscow without any halt

Resalat

 

Siasate Rooz:

  1. The logical approach of Tehran and Moscow (Editorial)

SiasatRuz 1

 

Shahrvand:

  1. Raisi: Threat of sanctions does not block Iran’s progress
  2. Putin: Far-reaching agenda facing the two countries

Shahrvand 1

 

Shargh:

  1. Kremlin; Setting off neighborliness diplomacy

Shargh 1

 

Tejarat:

  1. Raisi in talks with Putin: We hope efforts lead to removal of sanctions

TejaratOnline

 

Vatane Emrooz:

  1. Time for strategic ties

VatanEmruz 1

