Raisi Russia visit: “Diplomatic Balance”

Aftabe Yazd
- A report on the Iranian president’s visit to Russia and his meeting with Putin
- Russia expert Hassan Beheshtipour: The Vienna talks are independent from the president’s visit to Russia, but part of the visit’s agenda will definitely affect the Vienna negotiations
Armane Melli:
- Look to Kremlin; Not just Beijing
- Reviewing the various dimensions of the president’s visit to Russia
Ebtekar:
- Diplomatic balance; reward of the visit to Moscow
- The visit by Ebrahim Raisi to Russia will lead to long-term cooperation in the New World Order
- The first vice president during the cabinet meeting:
- The visit by Ayatollah Raisi to Russia is a dimension of the fundamental change in international relations by the government
Etemad:
- Expansion of ties without a limit
- Putin: Convey my greetings and wishes for the good health of the Supreme Leader of Iran to him
Etela’at:
- Putin: We have a far-reaching agenda ahead us
- Raisi: Relations between Iran and Russia are strategic and unlimited
Iran:
- On the strategic path
- Bilateral cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, energy, banking and a leap in trade between the two countries, the main agenda of the talks
Javan:
- History-making meeting in the East
- President, in a meeting experts believe will increase the pace of Iran’s relations with the East, held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin
- Neglected side of the relations between Iran and Russia will be attended to?
- Experts: the meeting between Raisi and Putin strengthens the pillars of Tehran-Moscow ties
- The secret behind attempts against the Tehran-Moscow axis (Editorial)
Kayhan:
- Designing the elements of the strategic relations in the Raisi-Putin negotiation
Khorasan:
- New chapter in Iran-Russia relations
Resalat:
- Teheran and Moscow without any halt
Siasate Rooz:
- The logical approach of Tehran and Moscow (Editorial)
Shahrvand:
- Raisi: Threat of sanctions does not block Iran’s progress
- Putin: Far-reaching agenda facing the two countries
Shargh:
- Kremlin; Setting off neighborliness diplomacy
Tejarat:
- Raisi in talks with Putin: We hope efforts lead to removal of sanctions
Vatane Emrooz:
- Time for strategic ties