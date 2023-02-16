Raisi back home: Iran-China ties to feature transfer of technology

Speaking to reporters upon return from Beijing, Raisi reaffirmed Iran’s determination to pursue the neighbors-first policy and economic convergence in Asia.

He said Iran and China inked 20 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening their cooperation, primarily in the economic and trade sectors, during his visit to Beijing.

The president said his trip to China was important for efforts to speed up the agreements previously signed between the two sides.

“We had several meetings at different levels, where the desired topics were raised. Due to the strategic relationship we have with China, the status of our negotiations during this trip was strategic, so that we could follow the issues of mutual interest, especially in economy and trade,” he said.

Raisi added that the two sides reiterated their strong determination to develop cooperation in the commercial, economic, energy, science and technology fields, “and we were able to make good decisions in all topics.”

He said cooperation in international, regional and extra-regional organizations was also on the agenda.

“We play an effective role in the field of security in the region and the world, and thus we must play an effective part in the economy and trade as well. China is considered as an emerging economy in the world, and a good relationship with this country can be beneficial for us,” he said.