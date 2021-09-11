Raisi: Iran can overcome problems by relying on domestic capabilities

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has stressed that challenges facing the Islamic Republic can be overcome by relying on domestic capabilities not the West.

“The United States and Western countries have never solved any problems of nations and will not do so, just as they made the honorable people of Afghanistan miserable for 20 years,” the Iranian president said on Friday night at the end of a one-day trip to South Khorasan province.

Raisi said he believes that there is no unsolvable problem in the country and that all challenges can be met by Iranian people.

“Since I entered the executive branch, I have come to believe more in this and I strongly believe that all problems can be resolved by youths and people with faith,” Reisi noted.

The president also Emphasized that the distribution of resources in Iran should be fair, adding that the best way to achieve fair distribution is budgeting based on spatial planning.