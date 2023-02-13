Monday, February 13, 2023
“President Raisi to focus on implementation of comprehensive cooperation agreement during China visit”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Raisi and Xi

The Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs says Ebrahim Raisi’s upcoming visit to Beijing is focused on getting the comprehensive cooperation agreement with China implemented.

Mohammad Jamshidi says president Raisi will be accompanied by the president of the Central Bank of Iran and ministers of economy, foreign affairs, agricultural jihad, roads and urban development, industry, mine and trade as well as oil during the three day visit.

During the visit, president Raisi will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China has been Iran’s top trade partner over the past years.

Iran’s exports to China stood at $12.6 billion in the past 10 months. Imports from China hit $12.7 billion during the same period.

However, this falls hugely short of what is envisioned in much-hyped Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Xi signed two years ago.

The document outlined a roadmap for cooperation that would see Beijing directly invest up to $400 billion in Iran, but China has hardly done anything regarding the implementation of the strategic agreement.

