Raisi: Hostile sanctions can never stop Iran’s progress

Addressing a group of people on Thursday during a visit to the northeastern city of Birjand, South Khorasan Province, President Raisi said Iran turned the brutal sanctions imposed on the nation into an opportunity for further development.

“They (the enemies) imagined that our production sector and exports of oil and non-oil products will grind to a halt, whereas sanctions have not affected those sectors,” the president said. “We will never be stopped by the sanctions.”

As a case in point, Raisi referred to Iran’s successful battle against the coronavirus pandemic despite the sanctions, saying the country managed to develop its own vaccines at home and turned into an exporter.

Raisi said Iran is seeking a removal of the hostile sanctions, but the country will never stop working for growth.

“The enemies are angry over the progress and hard work of our daughters and sons, and they don’t want us to achieve independence in the fields of science, technology, and etc.,” he added.