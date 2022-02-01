Tuesday, February 1, 2022
type here...
Featured NewsPoliticsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Raisi hopes bilateral cooperation with China will expand in all fields

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

Iran's president has congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the arrival of Chinese New Year expressing hope that in light of the mutual trust between Tehran and Beijing, bilateral cooperation will expand in all fields.

“I am glad that at the beginning of the New Year, the relations between the two nations have entered the second fifty years of diplomatic relations and coincided with the announcement of the implementation of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation program. I hope that in light of the mutual political trust and cooperation, we will see the development and deepening of bilateral, regional and international cooperation in all fields, especially the common interests of developing countries,” Ebrahim Raisi wrote in his message to Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

China is Iran’s biggest trading partner and remains an important customer of its crude oil even as many other countries avoid buying Iranian oil out of fear of unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States.

The two sides began implementing their 25-year cooperation agreement in mid-January to strengthen their long-standing economic and political ties.

Previous articleIran’s leader offers condolences over passing of Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani
Next articleSaudi forces detain Shia cleric in Medina

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks