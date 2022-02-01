Raisi hopes bilateral cooperation with China will expand in all fields

“I am glad that at the beginning of the New Year, the relations between the two nations have entered the second fifty years of diplomatic relations and coincided with the announcement of the implementation of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation program. I hope that in light of the mutual political trust and cooperation, we will see the development and deepening of bilateral, regional and international cooperation in all fields, especially the common interests of developing countries,” Ebrahim Raisi wrote in his message to Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

China is Iran’s biggest trading partner and remains an important customer of its crude oil even as many other countries avoid buying Iranian oil out of fear of unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States.

The two sides began implementing their 25-year cooperation agreement in mid-January to strengthen their long-standing economic and political ties.