Thursday, September 29, 2022
President Raisi: Enemies’ attempt to sow sedition stems from fear for establishment’s clout

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said during his meeting with foreign officials, they admitted Iran’s progress in various fields and said their countries need to enjoy the Islamic Republic’s achievements.

President Raisi was referring to his recent trip to New York to attend the 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly.

Raisi added that the attempt by Iran’s enemies to sow sedition in the country stems from their fear for the Islamic establishment’s clout.

The president underlined the need to preserve, continue and increase this clout.

Raisi added that Iran’s dignified clout must be put on display through careful explanation and by creation of lasting cultural works so that the foes realize the issue more than ever before and the new generation is aware of its aspects.

