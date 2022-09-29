President Raisi: Enemies’ attempt to sow sedition stems from fear for establishment’s clout

President Raisi was referring to his recent trip to New York to attend the 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly.

Raisi added that the attempt by Iran’s enemies to sow sedition in the country stems from their fear for the Islamic establishment’s clout.

The president underlined the need to preserve, continue and increase this clout.

Raisi added that Iran’s dignified clout must be put on display through careful explanation and by creation of lasting cultural works so that the foes realize the issue more than ever before and the new generation is aware of its aspects.