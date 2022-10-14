President Raisi: Enemies failed to cause trouble for Iran

He was referring to the recent unrest and riots that happened in parts of Iran following the death of 22-year-old Iranian girl Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Raisi also said enemies cannot stop a nation committed to the values of the Prophet Muhammad (PBHU).

The president was speaking at a ceremony marking the birth anniversary of the Prophet.

Raisi added that the enemies have made efforts to do so in the past as well, but to no avail.

He noted that the anti-Islam front is now making similar attempts in the form of cultural and economic terrorism.

Raisi once again said adversaries hate Iran because the country has made spectacular progress in various fields.

He referred to a meeting between him and the UN chief in which Antonio Guterres apologized to the president for failing to get sanctions on Iran lifted amid the Covid pandemic.

Raisi noted that he told the UN secretary general that the Iranian people have always turned threats and sanctions into opportunities and as for Covid, Iran became an exporter of vaccines and is now among leading world countries in terms of fighting the disease.