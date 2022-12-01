Raisi: All elements behind insecurity, murders during Iran riots to face justice

President Raisi held a meeting on Thursday with the families of the security forces who lost their lives during recent acts of violence in Kordestan Province in western Iran.

During the meeting, he resembled the brutalities and merciless acts by the main elements behind the riots to the crimes perpetrated by the Takfiri Daesh terror group.

“The security of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a red line. All those who committed murder and injured ordinary people and security forces should be brought to justice,” he said.

Several Iranian cities, especially those in border regions, have witnessed a series of terror activities amid on-and-off protests and deadly riots in the recent past.

Kordestan Province has especially been a hotspot as separatist terror groups based in Iraqi Kurdistan on the other side of the border have made repetitive attempts to infiltrate Iran to commit terror attacks and prop up rioters.

The unrest and ugly riots erupted in mid-September as many were protesting the death of an Iranian woman in police custody.

In a statement in late October, Iran’s main intelligence bodies elaborated on the role of foreign parties, particularly the US, Saudi Arabia, Israel and the UK, in fueling the violence in Iran.