Tuesday, September 13, 2022
type here...
Media WirePoliticsSecurity

President Raisi: Caucasus security significant to Iran

By IFP Media Wire
Raisi and Pashinyan

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has stated that stability and peace in the Caucasus region is of special significance to Tehran.

Speaking in a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Iranian president reiterated that Tehran is resolved to cooperate with Yerevan in all areas to help the interests and security of the whole region.

Expressing deep concern about the continuation of tension across the region, President Raisi regretted that peace and tranquility have not been yet restored in the Caucuses.

He referred to the infiltration of the Zionist regime in the region and said that this presence is a threat to regional security and to its hosts as well.

Noting that the region cannot tolerate a new war, the president added that the signatories to a trilateral ceasefire agreement have to remain committed to its text and refrain from taking any measure that could initiate another tension in the region.

The Armenian prime minister, for his part, briefed the Iranian president on the recent developments in the Caucuses region and said that Iran has always played a constructive role in resolving regional crises and tensions.

Pashinyan reiterated that his country is seeking further expansion of relations with Iran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks