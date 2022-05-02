Raisi calls for end to Israel”s attacks against Palestinians

Raisi made those comments during a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He described the recent events in Palestine as unacceptable.

Raisi also congratulated Erdogan and the people of the neighboring and friendly country of Turkey on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and wished the Muslim people of the world all the best.

He reiterated that the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to significantly promote relations in all spheres with regional countries, especially Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also congratulated Raisi and the people of Iran on Eid al-Fitr, expressing hope that the occasion will be a source of health, prosperity and happiness for the whole Muslim world.

Erdogan noted that he is willing to visit Tehran He also said Turkey is interested in discussing regional and international developments and in coordinating efforts with Iran to advance bilateral and international relations, especially increasing trade with the Islamic Republic.