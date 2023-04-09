Iranian president to Assad: World order changing in favor of resistance front

President Raisi added that the crimes of the Zionist regime are a sign of its decline and desperation and show that the future is bright for the resistance front.

The Iranian president also congratulated Assad on the holy month of Ramadan. The Syrian president for his part congratulated Raisi on Ramadan.

Assad further referred to Iran’s and Syria’s resistance against common enemies for 4 decades, saying today, signs are emerging of implosion in the Zionist society.

Assad added that this is the result of resistance and perseverance on the part of the Palestinian people.

The Israeli regime has bombarded Syria frequently over the past few years amid a foreign-backed insurgency against the Syria government.

The airstrikes has killed many Syrians and even Iranian military advisors. Last week, two military advisors of the Islamic Republic of Iran were killed in Israeli air raids in Syria.

Iran says it will take revenge for their killing by the Zionist regime at the time and place of its choosing.