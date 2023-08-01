Iran’s Raisi accepts sports minister’s resignation

President Raisi accepted Sajjadi’s resignation on Tuesday and appointed Kiumars Hashemi as caretaker minister of sports.

It was the third time Sajjadi was tendering a resignation, due to health issues from a helicopter crash back in February.

Raisi had rejected those resignations.

A copter carrying Sajjadi and other sports officials crashed in Iran’s southern province of Kerman on February 23, killing Sajjadi’s deputy.

The minister suffered brain hemorrhage but survived.

There had been speculation that Sajjadi’s resignation came because some members of the Parliament were planning to impeach him.

In the letter accepting Sajjadi’s resignation, Raisi thanked him and wished him a speedy recovery.