Qatari FM: Yemen crisis has no military solution

By IFP Editorial Staff
Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani called for the resolution of the Yemeni crisis through peaceful ways.

Al Thani was speaking during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Tehran on Thursday.

The top Qatari diplomat said, “We are worried about a new escalation of tension and believe that the Yemeni crisis has no military solution”. Al Thani urged the warring sides in the Yemen conflict to  find a solution through dialogue.

He added that the current situation is not in the interest of any parties.

Amir Abdollahian also referred to the latest surge in Saudi-led attacks against Yemen, saying the escalation only increases violence in Yemen and destroys the path to peace”.

The Iranian foreign minister referred to the fast pace of regional and international developments, underlining the need for closer consultations between Iran and Qatar and for efforts to establish peace and stability in Yemen and Afghanistan.
In the meeting, the top diplomats of Iran and Qatar discussed bilateral ties too.

