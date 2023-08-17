Qatar to host Iran-US prisoner swap next month: Report

The publication that focuses primarily on Iranian issues says the detainees have been relocated to a hotel and will be under house arrest until the exchange next month.

Reports say that detainees are being housed in individual rooms on a secure floor and that they can see visitors only from their immediate families. Additionally, they’ve been provided with mobile phones that have internet access.

“Unlike past Iran-US swaps – where detainees were either flown to Oman, Switzerland or the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – the prisoner exchange will this time take place in Doha,” Amwaj media reported.

“Notably, Qatar’s role in facilitating the swap also entails footing the bill for costs associated with converting the South Korean wons to euros,” it added.

Last week, the United States reached an agreement with Iran to release several imprisoned Iranians and grant access to $6bn in frozen Iranian oil revenue in exchange for the release of five jailed Americans.