Protests erupt at universities in Iran over death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini

The protests happened in Tehran University, Amir Kabir University, Shahid Beheshti University, Tarbiat Moddarress University and Allameh University.

Mahsa Amini, 22, was on a visit to Tehran with her family when she was taken to the morality police headquarters where women with improper hijab are given advice.

Police say she had a heart attack there and was taken to a nearby hospital where physicians failed to save her.

Mahsa Amini’s family say she had been beaten and blame her death on a brain hemorrhage.