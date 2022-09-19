Monday, September 19, 2022
Protests erupt at universities in Iran over death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini

By IFP Editorial Staff
Several groups of students have held protests in universities of Tehran against the death of a young woman who had a heart attack while in police custody.

The protests happened in  Tehran University, Amir Kabir University, Shahid Beheshti University, Tarbiat Moddarress University and Allameh University.

Mahsa Amini, 22, was on a visit to Tehran with her family when she was taken to the morality police headquarters where women with improper hijab are given advice.

Police say she had a heart attack there and was taken to a nearby hospital where physicians failed to save her.

Mahsa Amini’s family say she had been beaten and blame her death on a brain hemorrhage.

