Progress of Afghanistan Peace Talks Hinges on Consensus among Afghan Fronts

Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherian, the Iranian Foreign Minister’s special envoy for Afghanistan, held talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar on various issues including the country’s ongoing developments, the results of the recent visit to Tehran of the UN Secretary General’s special envoy for Afghanistan, and bilateral relations between Tehran and Kabul.

During the phone call, Atmar appreciated Iran’s approach to Afghanistan, and presented a report on the measures taken to advance the peace process.

Taherian, in turn, underlined the importance of getting the opinions of various Afghan fronts closer together, and described it as key to the progress of the peace process.

He also once again expressed Iran’s preparedness to help this process.