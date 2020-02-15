President Rouhani Says Women’s Role Growing in Iran

In an address to a Saturday conference in Tehran marking Mother’s Day in Iran, Rouhani said the fact that men and women have equal rights must be obvious in action and in the law-making process.

Highlighting the active presence of women in the social developments after the victory of the Islamic Revolution over the past 41 years, the president said women have outdone men in many posts, for instance, women make up 61 percent of the teachers across the country.

The president noted that he has ordered all of his ministers and their deputies to choose the managers and top advisers from among women, the youth, and various religious groups.

At least 30 percent of the management jobs in the administration and the society must be given to women, the president underlined, saying that women currently make up more than 42 percent of the administrative staff and 26 percent of the management posts are occupied by women.

Rouhani also highlighted his administration’s move to appoint women as ambassadors for the first time after the Islamic Revolution, saying four women are currently representing Iran in other countries.