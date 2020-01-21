Iran Appoints Female Ambassador to Denmark

Nadipour will be the fourth female ambassador of the Islamic Republic, after Marzieh Afkhan (incumbent ambassador to Malaysia), Parvin Farshchi (incumbent ambassador to Finland), and Homeyra Rigi (incumbent ambassador to Brunei).

Nadipour previously served as assistant to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in citizens’ rights, and a Minister-Counsellor at Iran’s permanent mission to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague.

The ambassador met with President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, before the beginning of her mission in Copenhagen.