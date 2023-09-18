President Raisi: UN decisions should not be affected by major powers

Before departing for New York early Monday to take part in the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, Raisi said, “The UN and the General Assembly are the right place for the Islamic Republic of Iran to express its views and opinions; the views in which the desired world is a world free from poverty, free from nuclear weapons and mass killing, and free from injustice and discrimination.”

President Raisi added one of the pillars of Iran’s foreign policy is interaction with the countries in the world as well as regional, extra-regional and international organizations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who is accompanying President Raisi on the trip, posted a message on X social media, saying, “In addition to President Raisi’s speech at the General Assembly, meetings with heads of states, a group of US-based Iranians, as well as think tanks, social, and media personalities are among the plans of the high-ranking Iranian delegation.”

The 78th UNGA session will be held on September 18-26 with high-ranking officials from across the world in attendance for bilateral talks as well as international meetings.