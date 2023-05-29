President Raisi congratulates Turkey’s  Erdogan on reelection

In a message issued on Sunday, Raisi considered Erdogan’s election victory as signaling the continued valuable trust that the Turkish people have in the incumbent president.

Iran’s president expressed confidence that in the coming period, the friendly relations between Iran and Turkey, which are based on strong historical, cultural, and religious bonds, good neighborliness, mutual respect and common interests of the two nations, will further strengthen and the close cooperation between the two countries will provide more suitable conditions for strengthening the peace and stability and development of the region.

Ahmet Yener, who heads Turkey’s highest election authority, the Supreme Election Council, said late on Sunday that with 99.43% of the ballots counted, Tayyip Erdogan gets 52.14%, and Kemal Kilicdaroglu – 47.86%.

Erdogan, 69, was first elected as the president of Turkey in 2014 and re-elected to the post in 2018. So far, only the first three presidents of Turkey were elected to three consecutive presidential terms – the founder of the republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk (1923-1938, four terms), his successor Mustafa Ismet Inonu (1938-1950, four terms) and Mahmud Celaleddin ‘Celal’ Bayar (1950-1960, three terms).