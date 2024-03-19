President Raisi, Russia’s Putin discuss bilateral ties, regional stability

President Raisi highlighted the significance of joint efforts in regional organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, as well as ongoing projects such as the Rasht-Astara railway connecting two Iranian and Russian cities to bolster economic ties.

Addressing the ongoing crisis in Gaza, President Raisi urged international intervention to halt Zionist regime’s atrocities and alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza.

He also discussed common interests in the Caucasus region, emphasizing stability and strategic cooperation and voicing Iran’s readiness to contribute to peace and stability in the region.

President Putin reciprocated gratitude for Raisi’s congratulatory message and highlighted the forthcoming comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia.

Putin underscored the alignment of their positions regarding the Israeli regime’s actions in Gaza and expressed readiness to deepen collaboration on this front.