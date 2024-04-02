President Raisi: Israel’s attack on Iran’s consulate in Damascus ‘won’t go unanswered’

In a message released to the media on Tuesday, President Raisi said “the inhuman aggression was a clear violation of international regulations,” adding the Israeli regime has resorted to “blind assassinations” after it failed to achieve its goals in the fight against the Palestinian resistance movement.

“Having failed to destroy the will of the resistance front, the Zionist regime has put blind assassinations back on its agenda to save itself. It must know that it will never achieve its goals and that this inhumane crime will not go unanswered,” President Raisi said, according to state media.

The Israeli regime leveled Iran’s Consulate General in Damascus to the ground on Monday evening in a missiles strike from the occupied Golan Heights.

The attack left seven Iranian military advisors and commanders affiliated with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force, including senior commander General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, dead.