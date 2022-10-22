President Raisi: Iran witnessing growth in exports despite sanctions, threats

At a ceremony marking the National Day of Export on Saturday, the president said the country’s exports increased by 40% in the past Iranian calendar year (ending on March 20), while a 13-percent rise was recorded in non-oil sales.

Raisi underlined the need for efforts toward removing the hindrances to exports, saying the Islamic Republic will not be stopped in the face of pressure and will work to neutralize the sanctions placed on the country.

“Yesterday, we were surrounded by barbed wire in the military industry, but today, in New York and Samarkand, one of their demands is for us to sell them one of the [achievements of] our military industries. They say that ‘we have heard that your military industry is advanced and different from other countries,’” he said.

Political diplomacy should be at the service of economic diplomacy, he said.

The president also said all efforts should be directed at promoting the production sector, calling on the Parliament to review relevant laws to pave the way to that end.