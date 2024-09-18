President Pezeshkian vows Tehran-Moscow relations will continue to expand

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with Shoigu in the capital Tehran on Tuesday afternoon, emphasizing the history of constructive relations between the two sides.

The president said boosting cooperation between Tehran and Moscow will undermine the effectiveness of sanctions and the unjust actions against both countries.

“The fourteenth government will seriously pursue the ongoing cooperation and efforts aimed at enhancing the level of relations between the two countries,” he added.

Referring to Shoigu’s comments about the preparations for a meeting between presidents of the two countries on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Pezeshkian expressed hope that such a meeting would lead to fruitful discussions and agreements on bilateral, regional, and international cooperation between Iran and Russia, including within the frameworks of BRICS, Shanghai, and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Shoigu, for his part, emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin had asked him to convey to the senior Iranian officials that Russia’s position on cooperation with Iran on regional issues has not changed.

“Mr. Putin is eagerly looking forward to meeting with you on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia,” Shoigu told Pezeshkian.

Earlier in the day, Shoigu also met with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian and reviewed the agreements reached between the two countries, reiterating support for Iran’s policy regarding corridors and transportation routes with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Shoigu arrived in Tehran based on Putin’s order to follow up on the agreements made during the visit of Ahmadian to St. Petersburg.