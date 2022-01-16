Powerful quake jolts Iran’s Kerman Province

The quake happened at 17:05 local time at the depth of 12 kilometers with its epicenter being 16 kilometers from Sirch. The manager of Kerman’s Red Crescent Society has said a team of experts have been sent to the quake zone to assess possible damage.

Reza Fallah however noted that there are

no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Hospitals in Kerman Province are also on alert following the tremor.

Iran is quake prone and much of its territory is criss-crossed by faultlines. The country has seen several massive quakes in recent centuries with some causing huge casualties and damage.