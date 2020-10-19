Pompeo’s Remarks Show Failure of US Sanctions: Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh says even the US politicians admit that the unilateral sanctions on Iran have been futile.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Khatibzadeh described the US state secretary’s recent comments about Iran as an obvious sign of failure of the American sanctions against Tehran.

“Mr. Pompeo’s comments are the most important sign that even he himself does not believe that the US’ unilateral sanctions have been successful,” he said.

“Nothing has changed. The Islamic Republic of Iran still believes that it can work within the framework of international treaties,” the spokesman said about the Islamic Republic’s arms trade with the other countries.

After a UN arms embargo on Iran was terminated on Sunday in accordance with the UNSC Resolution 2231, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US will levy sanctions for selling arms to Iran even as the embargo has expired.

“The United States is prepared to use its domestic authorities to sanction any individual or entity that materially contributes to the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional arms to or from Iran, as well as those who provide technical training, financial support and services, and other assistance related to these arms,” he said in a statement.