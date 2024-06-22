Saturday, June 22, 2024
Poll: 45.5% of eligible voters will vote in Iran’s Friday presidential election

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Presidential Election

Mellat Opinion Poll Institute affiliated with the Iranian Parliament Research Center says a third survey conducted by the institute found that 45.5 percent of Iranian citizens will vote in the upcoming presidential elections.

According to the survey, 21.4 percent of the Iranians said they would not vote at all.

Meantime, 20.7 percent of those polled said they would vote for Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the current parliament speaker, 18.9 percent for Masoud Pezeshkian the reformist candidate, and 18.2 percent for Saeed Jalili, from the principlist camp.

This comes as 20.5 percent of the possible voters would choose Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, 19.3 percent Masoud Pezeshkian and 17.2 Saeed Jalili.

The presidential election is scheduled for Friday, June 28.

