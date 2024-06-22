Poll: 45.5% of eligible voters will vote in Iran’s Friday presidential election

According to the survey, 21.4 percent of the Iranians said they would not vote at all.

Meantime, 20.7 percent of those polled said they would vote for Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the current parliament speaker, 18.9 percent for Masoud Pezeshkian the reformist candidate, and 18.2 percent for Saeed Jalili, from the principlist camp.

This comes as 20.5 percent of the possible voters would choose Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, 19.3 percent Masoud Pezeshkian and 17.2 Saeed Jalili.

The presidential election is scheduled for Friday, June 28.