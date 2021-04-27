Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in Baghdad to discuss issues of mutual interest with Iraqi officials, attended an Iftar banquet hosted by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday evening.

PM Kadhimi Calls Iran ‘Strategic Partner’ of Iraq

In this meeting, Foreign Minister Zarif praised the Iraqi prime minister’s special efforts to pursue the existing cases in bilateral and regional relations related to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and elaborated on the latest developments in Iran’s negotiations with the P4+1.

He also expressed gratitude for Baghdad’s support for the JCPOA and the removal of the United States’ cruel and unilateral sanctions.

Zarif also referred to certain problems with the relations of Iranian companies and economic groups working in the fields of commerce, transport, and technical-engineering services as well as financial issues, and called for Iraq’s assistance in resolving them.

The Iraqi prime minister, in turn, stressed that Baghdad’s view of Iran does not just fall within the framework of neighbourliness, but Iran is a strategic partner of Iraq.

He pointed to Iran’s support for Iraq in the fight against ISIS, and said the history will never forget the stance adopted by Iran.