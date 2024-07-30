Pezeshkian stresses Iran new administration’s resolve to implement Syria deals

The Iranian president stressed the importance of enhancing mutual ties in the economic, trade and social sectors as well as cultural exchanges in line with the political relations.

Arnous, for his part, commended Iran’s support for the improvement of security in Syria. He stated the two countries should use their diverse capacities to deepen relations.

back in early May, late Presidents Ebrahim Raisi and Bashar Assad singed an agreement on “long-term strategic comprehensive cooperation” between Iran and Syria.

In addition to the strategic cooperation agreement, the two presidents inked 14 other documents in various areas, including trade, oil and energy, engineering, housing, rail and aerial transportation, free trade zones, communications and technology, earthquake reliefs, and facilitation of pilgrimage to the holy sites for the people of the two Muslim nations.