People take to streets in Iran to express support, joy over reprisal  against Israel

Iranian forces launched extensive strikes on the Israeli-occupied territories in response to the Zionist regime’s terrorist attack on Iran’s diplomatic mission in the Syrian capital Damascus on April 1, which led to the death of seven Iranian military advisors.

Video footage showed midnight rallies in scores of Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran, Ahwaz, Bushehr, Tabriz, Urmia, Ardabil, Mashhad, Shiraz and Isfahan, the hometown of senior commander Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who was killed in the Israeli strike.

People were waving Iranian and Palestinian flags in Tehran’s Palestine Square shortly after the launch of the massive Iranian attacks.

In the holy city of Mashhad, people held similar rallies outside Imam Reza’s Shrine, the eighth Shia imam, to express satisfaction over the Iranian response.

