Parthian Graveyard Found in Central Iran

Archaeologists have unearthed a jar burial cemetery at an ancient historic site in Iran’s central city of Isfahan dating back to the Parthian Empire.

Discovery of the second jar burial cemetery at the only historic hill of Isfahan has confirmed a hypothesis about the existence of Parthian graveyards in the eastern side of the Ashraf Hill.

Ashraf is now the second archaeological site in the province of Isfahan, after the Sialk Hills of Kashan, where a graveyard containing jar burials have been found.

The new findings could shed light on the pre-Islamic history of Isfahan.

Supervisor of a team of archaeologists working in Ashraf Hill believes that the graveyard spreads out over a large area.

In an interview with IRNA, Alireza Ja’fari-Zand said the discovery of the Parthian cemetery marks the most important finding in the Ashraf Hill in recent years.

The type of burial depends on the traditions of followers of various religions and faiths, he noted, adding, “History shows that Isfahan has been a major province during Alexander’s reign and was part of the Elymais territory during the Parthian Empire. Elymais had local power, but were under the Parthian rule and their territories involved Khuzestan and part of Isfahan.”

Excavation by archaeologists at the Ashraf Hill site over the past recent days has also led to the discovery of a stone well six meters deep dating back to the Sasanian Empire, intact earthenware from the Buyid and Seljuq dynasties, and earthenware pieces from the Parthian and Sassanid empires.

Jar burials are human burials where the corpse is placed into a large earthenware and then is interred.

