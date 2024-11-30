Parliament speaker vows Iran’s support for Syria amid terrorism resurgence

“The new movements of Takfiri-terrorist groups are part of the plot of the US and the illegitimate Zionist regime,” Qalibaf said on Friday in a post on his X account.

He urged the neighbors of Syria “to be vigilant and not to fall into their trap.”

“After defeating the Zionist regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the axis of resistance will support the Syrian government and people against the new conspiracy like in the past,” Qalibaf added.

The Takfiri terrorists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria on Wednesday, seizing several areas, according to some reports.

Since then, the Syrian government forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists to regain ground.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with his Syrian counterpart Bassam al-Sabbagh.

The Iranian diplomat termed the development “an American-Zionist design” that had ensued the Israeli regime’s defeats at the hands of resistance movements in Lebanon and throughout the Palestinian territories.

Araghchi also stressed the Islamic Republic’s continued support for the Syrian government, nation, and army towards fighting terrorism and protecting regional security and stability.

Since March 2011, Syria has been gripped by a campaign of militancy and destruction sponsored by the US and its allies.

In recent years, however, Syrian government forces, backed by Russia and Iran, have managed to regain control over almost all regions.