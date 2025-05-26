Pakistani PM praises Iran’s regional peace diplomacy during Tehran visit

Speaking to IRNA in a written interview, Sharif expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran amid complex regional and global challenges. He emphasized that the economic destinies of the two neighboring countries are intertwined, noting that their strong ties benefit the entire region.

Sharif’s visit follows an official invitation by Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian and marks his second trip to Iran since assuming office in early 2025.

He thanked Tehran for its support during recent tensions between Pakistan and India, particularly for Iran’s offer to mediate; an initiative welcomed by Islamabad but rejected by New Delhi.

He also praised Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi for his “skillful leadership” during critical geopolitical times.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s alignment with Iran on issues such as the Gaza conflict, bilateral trade expansion, and joint efforts against terrorism. He voiced hope for a free trade agreement and aims to raise bilateral trade to $10 billion.

He concluded by supporting peaceful solutions to the Palestine and Kashmir disputes, stressing Iran’s constructive role in promoting regional stability.