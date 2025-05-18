Pakistani PM thanks Iran for mediation in India-Pakistan ceasefire

He then praised the recent visit of Iran’s foreign minister to Islamabad, calling Tehran’s proposal for a truce a “constructive” and “effective” step toward de-escalation. The Pakistani prime minister spoke about the recent developments between his country and India. He stressed that while the two countries have fought three wars over past decades, none have resolved the core issues.

Sharif underscored that challenges such as the Kashmir dispute, terrorism, and other longstanding disagreements can only be resolved through dialogue and political solutions.

He further expressed hope to visit Tehran in the near future for direct talks on bilateral and regional matters. Pezeshkian for his part welcomed the Indian-Pakistan ceasefire and reiterated Iran’s consistent stance on such issues.

He said Iran believes that war and violence only deepen suffering and fail to address the root causes of disputes.

The Iranian president reaffirmed Tehran’s readiness to support peaceful dialogue and regional cooperation, underlining the Islamic Republic’s commitment to peace, stability, and constructive diplomacy. Pezeshkian also described terrorism as a major regional threat, calling for greater synergy, coordination, and solidarity among neighboring countries to effectively counter the phenomenon.

He welcomed the Pakistan prime minister’s decision to visit Tehran in the near future and voiced hope that the trip will would further strengthen bilateral ties and expand mutual cooperation.