Pakistan Reopens Border with Iran

The common border between Pakistan and Iran reopened on Saturday after it was shut over concerns about the spread of COVID-19, but the Pakistani authorities have enforced quarantine for the travelers.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah said the border crossing with Iran has reopened, but the pilgrims returning to Pakistan will have to be kept in quarantine.

The Pakistani Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination has announced in a report that none of the pilgrims coming from Iran have been infected with coronavirus.

According to the report, three suspicious cases of coronavirus detected in the city of Quetta have tested negative for the virus.