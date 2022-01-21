Friday, January 21, 2022
Over 5,000 new Covid cases logged in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

The daily Covid caseload in Iran is exhibiting an upward trend mainly driven by the new strain of the disease, Omicron. Health Ministry figures showed on Friday that 5,274 new cases were logged in the past 24 hours. They included 383 hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, 20 people died of Covid countrywide, pushing the total death toll since the pandemic’s onset some two years ago to 132,172.

This comes as Iran is pressing ahead with a nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen 14,013,465 people triple-vaxxed.  The total number of vaccine doses administered is nearing the 128 million mark.

The upward trend of the Coronavirus cases has caused concern among officials. They are urging people to not relax health protocols with a member of the National Taskforce for Fighting Coronavirus saying Iran is already facing a sixth wave of Covid caused by Omicron. Minoo Mohraz said the wave will shoot up Covid cases in the new couple of weeks.

