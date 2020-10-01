Over 460,000 Iranians Infected by COVID-19 So Far: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 461,044 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 3,825 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 211 patients since Wednesday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 26,380.

So far, she added, 383,368 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,121 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 4,043,130 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, and Fars provinces, she added.