Over 42mn COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Iran

The number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Iran has surpassed 42 million as health officials try to further accelerate inoculations.

The health ministry figures showed on Saturday that over 28,380,000 Iranians have had their first dose while over 13,620,000 have been fully vaccinated.

Iran, which has been hit by five waves of the respiratory disease, has been trying to meet a target of administering over two million vaccine doses per day. It has in recent weeks stepped up imports and production of several domestically manufactured vaccines.

The number of fatalities and infection cases have come down considerably compared to the peak of the fifth wave but they are still high.

The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Saturday 355 new deaths from the disease and over 12,800 new cases over the past 24 hours.

Nearly 116,800 Iranian have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in early 2020.